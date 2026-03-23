Country Superstar Gary Allan Coming to Fayetteville for August Concert

Country music fans in Fayetteville, get ready, as country superstar Gary Allan is coming to town.

Allan is scheduled to perform at the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville on Thursday, August 6. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. EST through Ticketmaster and the Crown Complex website.

The California native has built a long-running career in country music, known for his blend of vocals and songwriting. Over the years, he has released multiple studio albums, including his most recent project, RUTHLESS, which came out in June 2021 and features 13 tracks with production from Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself.

His previous album, SET YOU FREE, marked a milestone by reaching the top of the Billboard 200 pop chart while also debuting at number one on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The release included the single “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” which became his fifth number one song on country radio.

Across his career, Allan has released numerous albums, with total sales exceeding 8 million. His catalog includes multiple platinum and gold certifications, along with five number one hits and fourteen songs that reached the Top 10 on country radio. His music has also generated more than 2.8 billion streams.