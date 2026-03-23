Miranda Lambert on Why She Supports Young Women in Country Music: ‘I Didn’t Really Have That’

Whenever Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” receives accolades or breaks yet another record, another famous name in country music is also mentioned: Miranda Lambert. Aside from co-writing the mega hit, Lambert also co-produced Langley’s highly anticipated second album, Dandelion. Lambert has been supportive of Langley’s career and of other women in country music, and in a recent interview, revealed why.

'I Think it Would Have Helped Me'

Lambert revealed why she’s very particular in supporting young women who want to make a name for themselves in country music. “I didn’t really have that. I had some great guy friends, but I came up [when] there wasn’t a lot of girls at the time. The ones that were a generation ahead of me were kinda doing their own thing, so I didn’t really have like that 3:00 a.m. meltdown call person. I wish I did, and I think it would have helped me earlier on.”

A Girl's Girl

The award-winning singer-songwriter also shared that while she’s helping the young women, they're helping her just as much, teaching her a great deal along the way. “Nobody truly understands what it feels like unless you’ve lived it, so it means a lot to me. And then they trust me with calling me with the good, bad and ugly. I learn a lot from them. I’m learning from the girls that are just working their a** off and so inspired and so sure of who they are. It’s inspiring to me. It reminds me to stay true to that thing that I had too.”