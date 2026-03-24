Jason Aldean Honored With Surprise Party for 31 No. 1 Hits at Nashville Event

What Jason Aldean thought would be a quick one-song appearance turned into one of Country Radio Seminar's most memorable nights. BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's annual CRS event became a full-scale surprise celebration honoring Aldean's 31 No. 1 hits at country radio, with a backdrop reveal showcasing more than two dozen No. 1 plaques greeting a stunned Aldean as he walked in.

Hosted by BMG Americas President Jon Loba and BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville EVP JoJamie Hahr, the evening celebrated two decades of Aldean's career, including 13 Top 10 country albums and 31 No. 1s at country radio. The night featured performances and tributes from some of country music's biggest names.

Blake Shelton opened the evening with a performance of Aldean's No. 1 "When She Says Baby" and later recited a self-written, humor-filled poem. Alabama performed "The Closer You Get," a song Aldean often covered in his early sets, and Travis Tritt performed Aldean's No. 1 "Night Train." The night's most talked-about moment came when Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard reunited as Florida Georgia Line for their first performance together since their final show in 2022, performing "You Make It Easy," the song they co-wrote with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt that Aldean took to No. 1 in 2018.

Among the 54 songwriters celebrated for Aldean's 31 chart-toppers, collaborators gathered onstage to mark the milestone alongside the artist. Aldean closed the live portion of the evening with a performance of his 31st No. 1, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go."

Aldean said, "This is crazy...this is wild. I feel like this is every songwriter that's ever written on my records. I had no idea about tonight - I thought I was coming to play one song and hang out for a minute and go home. Thank you so much for being here. All the writers here tonight are why I have a career, so thank you so much. Between these guys and you all at country radio, Jon Loba, and everyone at BBR, thank you for tonight and for the last twenty years. I'm blown away."