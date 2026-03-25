HARDY Announces Two-Night Halloween Shows at Nashville Venue

HARDY is bringing his spookiest era to Music City this fall. The country artist has announced HARDY HALLOWEEN, a two-night celebration at The Truth in Nashville on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

The announcement came via an eerie Instagram video that showed his face replaced by various horror masks. The clip features a teaser of "We're All Gonna Die," a track from his album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, setting the tone for the Halloween-themed shows. McCoy Moore is set to perform both nights, while Kasey Tyndall joins Oct. 29 and Sikarus appears Oct. 30.

A variety of VIP packages will be available, including premium tickets, exclusive meet-and-greet, and individual photo opportunities with HARDY, VIP-exclusive merchandise, and more. Full details are available at HardyOfficial.com.

A HARDY Fan Club presale for tickets began Tuesday, March 24, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. CT.

The Halloween event adds to HARDY's banner stretch. In January, he released "McArthur" alongside Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen. Written by HARDY alongside Jameson Rogers, Josh Thompson, and Chase McGill and produced by Jay Joyce, the song traces the bloodline of the fictional McArthur family, exploring the legacy a family leaves behind across generations. The song debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, marking the highest chart debut for HARDY, Church, and McGraw to date.