ERNEST Signs Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music, Announces Summer Album

Singer-songwriter ERNEST has inked a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. The agreement marks a new chapter for the multi-hyphenate artist, who was previously signed to Big Loud for publishing.

A GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA Award nominee and two-time Variety Hitmakers honoree, ERNEST has penned 13 No. 1 hits, including his breakout single "Flower Shops" featuring Morgan Wallen and the global hit "I Had Some Help," cut by Post Malone featuring Wallen. He is also the founder of DeVille Records.

"This next chapter with Warner Chappell feels like an extension and expansion of the family," ERNEST shares. "I always loved working with Austen Adams while he was at Big Loud, and have loved getting to know the team here. Looking forward to everything that's ahead."

"Ern is an innovative songwriter and artist who consistently defies genre boundaries to find the heart of a great song," says Austen Adams, President, WCM Nashville. "Having worked with him for some time, I can truly say he is a generational talent with an undeniable work ethic. Our entire Warner Chappell team is honored to be his long-term partner in this next chapter of his career."