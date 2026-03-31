Ian Munsick Releases ‘Love Is Blind’ Single, Plans South Dakota Cowboy Bar Opening

Wyoming native Ian Munsick has released his new single "Love Is Blind," available now on all streaming platforms, with country radio impact set for April 20. Written by Munsick alongside Ryan Tyndell and Jeremy Spillman, the track is the first release from his forthcoming album, his first full-length project under West to the Rest Records and Triple Tigers Records.

The song traces its origins to a quiet Christmas break following the completion of Munsick's third studio album, Eagle Feather.

"I had just finished making my last album, Eagle Feather, and was in the midst of enjoying Christmas break at home with my family, away from playing, writing, and recording music," reflects Munsick. "My old faithful friend was hanging up on the wall, collecting dust, when those words popped into my head, 'Good things happen when you pick up a guitar.' The signature riff spilled out of my fingers and gave me immediate lyrical inspiration to write the lines, 'Now I'm right in the middle of a bow and a fiddle, tell me, how long have I been getting played.' 'Love Is Blind' wrote itself.

"Almost a year later, I played a simple guitar/vocal recording for a then potential label partner, Triple Tigers Records, and as soon as the last note faded, the label presidents looked at me and said the words that every artist wants to hear, 'there's your hit record,'" he adds. "Good things happen when I pick up a guitar."

"Love Is Blind" follows Munsick's West to the Rest Records/Triple Tigers Records debut, "Geronimo." The accompanying music video was directed by Ben Christensen, shot in Wyoming by director of photography Isaac Spotts, and produced by Caroline Munsick.

Munsick also recently announced a partnership with The Landmark Hotel & Casino to open the Ian Munsick Cowboy Bar & Western Grill in August in Deadwood, South Dakota. Built between 1894 and 1920, The Landmark is Deadwood's largest historic structure at approximately 35,000 square feet. The venue will occupy more than 2,600 square feet of that footprint and feature old-school country bar decor, along with two performance stages, one indoors and one outdoors.