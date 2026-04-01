Brantley Gilbert to Headline Masters Week Benefit Show for Youth Golf Program

Brantley Gilbert will headline the 22nd annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert on April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Lady A Pavilion in Evans Towne Center Park. The Masters Week event will also feature Nashville-based artist Jake Matthew, Augusta native Forest Colter, and DJ Rock. All proceeds benefit First Tee – Augusta.

"We could not be more grateful to these artists that donate their time to support the mission of First Tee — Augusta," said Jill Brown, executive director of First Tee — Augusta. "We know this show is a Masters Week tradition here in Augusta, and we are thrilled to continue bringing this well-loved event to the community that supports our programs and initiatives throughout the year."

General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate. A limited number of VIP eight-person tables is also available. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Tickets are available at RockForeDough.com.

Gilbert, a Jefferson, Georgia, native, has built a multi-platinum career in country rock, scoring five No. 1 singles and co-writing Jason Aldean's hits "My Kinda Party" and "Dirt Road Anthem." Matthew is a rising presence on Nashville's Broadway scene, known for a soulful blend of country and Southern rock. Colter is a homegrown Augusta artist who got his start at Georgia Southern University. DJ Rock, who began his career at Georgia Southern in the late 1990s, has since performed alongside acts including Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell.

Since its founding in 1997, The First Tee Network has grown to more than 175 learning facilities worldwide, formed more than 335 partnerships with golf courses, and introduced more than 2.3 million young people to golf and its values. The Rock Fore! Dough concert has raised more than $1.8 million for First Tee — Augusta over the years.