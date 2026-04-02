Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Record Disney Classic for New Country Album

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are lending their voices to a Disney classic, and it wasn't as effortless as it might sound.

The country couple recorded "Beauty and the Beast" for Main Street Country, Walt Disney Records' all-new country EP releasing April 3. The five-track project also features Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND, each putting a country spin on iconic Disney songs.

"It took me hours to get it right," the country star, 32, admits to PEOPLE about their recording of the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast" for the all-new country EP Main Street Country. "I was frustrated, to be honest. I'm not used to staying in the studio for hours and hours and hours to try and do harmonies and sing soft," he says with a laugh. "I remember just leaving the studio, and I went and sat on the front porch."

"It was totally out of our element," adds Katelyn. "[Kane] knew it was a big song with two totally different styles — and he wasn't used to that. But from my background of singing, I was really used to that. So just hearing him in this different way was so beautiful."

The GRAMMY-, Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning song was originally performed by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast and later reimagined by Ariana Grande and John Legend.

For Katelyn, a self-described Disney enthusiast, the project carried personal meaning beyond the music. "I was driving the girls to gymnastics the first time I played it in the car," says Katelyn. "I took the kids to the studio when they put the strings on it, and they let the kids come in and play with the harp. It was just such a cool experience."

The couple are parents to daughters Kingsley, 6, and Kodi, 4, and son Krewe, 21 months. Kane says that as their family grows, he's prioritizing time at home. Brown is also currently working on a new album that could include another Katelyn duet. As for performing "Beauty and the Beast" live on tour, Katelyn told PEOPLE it's possible — though it would take considerable rehearsal.