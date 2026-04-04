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Big Money, Big KML – Enter Your Keyword Here!

Tune in to KML every weekday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword.

Brandon Plotnick
big money
Proudly Presented By
Stanley Steemer

WKML is giving YOU the opportunity to win Big Money, $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday.

Presented By 

stanley steemer

Make sure you tune in to 95.7 WKML every weekday at the times of 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword.

Listeners have 25 minutes to enter the keyword on the WKML mobile app, website or to text the keyword to 45911.

Listeners can only enter the keyword for 25 minutes after it has been announced!

Click here for the Official Contest Rules

*This is a multi-city contest.

Cash Contest
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
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