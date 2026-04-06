Why Dan + Shay Almost Didn’t Release ‘Say So’

Even for hitmakers like Dan + Shay, not every song feels like a 100% yes off the bat. “Say So” was one of those tracks that made the duo hesitate to release because of its somber tone.

Dan + Shay Dropped “Say So”

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay revealed that the track came from a conversation they had with friends about Ben Vaughn, their mentor, friend, and former head of Warner Chappell Publishing. Vaughn died by suicide in 2025. In an interview with Variety, Smyers said, “It was one of those things where no one saw it coming. At least we didn’t.”

He added, “I’ve personally dealt with mental health stuff over the last few years, more so than ever. We battle a lot of stuff inside and outside of ourselves.”

A Song About Learning When to Ask for Help

Despite its heavy theme, the chorus offers a sense of hope, reminding listeners they’re not alone and that there’s strength in knowing when to ask for help. “If your light burns out and you're in the dark / If you can't pick up the pieces / If the world you trusted falls apart / If your heart's run out of reasons / I'll be there every time you call / Pick you up every time you fall / If you'rе going through hell, you're not alone / If you need somеbody, say so.”

Mooney expressed his hesitation about the song since it's a theme the duo’s fans are not used to hearing from them. “We were going back and forth asking, ‘Man, is this song too heavy for Dan + Shay?’ But I think people can look at us just as they see some of their friends and think, ‘There’s no way that they’re going through something. They look like they’re doing great.’”

He added, “That’s just a sad reality of mental health, that no matter what it looks like on the outside, you never know what somebody’s battling with on the inside. And as Dan mentioned, both he and I have struggled with that. No matter how well you’re doing, some of those lowest points were at our highest mountain top.”

Listen to the track below.