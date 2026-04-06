Zach Bryan and SONIC Foundation Gift 5,500 Free Concert Tickets to Oklahoma Teachers

The SONIC Foundation and GRAMMY-winning Zach Bryan have teamed up to give more than 5,000 free concert tickets to Oklahoma teachers, celebrating educators across Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and surrounding communities.

The giveaway, part of SONIC's Limeades for Learning initiative, distributed tickets to Bryan's With Heaven on Tour stops April 3 and 4 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa. An additional 500 tickets were made available to Oklahoma City-area teachers for his May 15 concert at Paycom Center, distributed through the SONIC Foundation website on a first-come, first-served basis beginning April 1, 2026.

"Teachers do so much for our communities, and they deserve to be recognized and celebrated. We're thrilled to partner with Zach Bryan to give back to Oklahoma educators in this small way," stated Claudia Levesque, Executive Director, SONIC Foundation.

Bryan, a native of Oologah, Oklahoma, is known for his philanthropic support of military personnel and charitable work, including contributions to NFL star Christian McCaffrey's 22 and Troops foundation. The GRAMMY winner, who took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards for "I Remember Everything" with Kacey Musgraves, is currently touring in support of his sixth studio album, With Heaven on Top, released Jan. 9.

"I'm honored to team up with SONIC to show my appreciation for Oklahoma teachers. They pour their hearts into shaping the next generation, and I'm glad we can give a little something back," shared Zach Bryan.

The initiative builds on the SONIC Foundation's 16-year legacy of supporting public education. Since 2009, the Limeades for Learning program has contributed more than $32 million to classrooms nationwide.