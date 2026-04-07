Wendy Moten to Be Featured in Nashville Cats Interview Series at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will spotlight vocalist Wendy Moten as part of its Nashville Cats interview series, honoring the renowned backup singer's decades of work supporting artists in the studio and on the road.

The program will take place Saturday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum's Ford Theater. The interview will be hosted by museum writer-editor Jon Freeman and illustrated with rare photos, film, and recordings. After the program, Moten will sign commemorative Hatch Show Print posters.

Nashville Cats is included with museum admission and is free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance. Tickets are available on the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's website.

Moten is the second artist to be honored this year as part of the museum's Nashville Cats series. Jerry Douglas was featured on March 7, and the final program will feature John Jorgenson on Aug. 8.

A professional singer by 16, Moten signed with EMI to release her self-titled debut album in 1992. Her singles "Come in Out of the Rain" and "So Close to Love" charted in the United States and the United Kingdom. She continued working as a backup singer, first with Julio Iglesias for 15 years, then for Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and Tim McGraw.

In recent years, she has served as a featured singer on Vince Gill's tours. In studio sessions, Moten has lent her voice to recordings by a diverse group of artists, including Garth Brooks, Buddy Guy, Thomas Rhett, Joss Stone, and Carrie Underwood. In 2021, she appeared on NBC's The Voice and finished the season as the runner-up.