Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore to Headline Country Splash in Cabo

Riley Green, Jon Pardi, and Tucker Wetmore are officially the headliners for Country Splash in Cabo. This lineup is going to be a treat for country music fans with the stunning backdrop of Cabo San Lucas. Think sun, sand, waves, and good country music you can listen to and dance to well past sunset.

Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore will Head to Cabo on Labor Day Weekend

Aside from Green, Pardi, and Wetmore, the first-ever country music festival in Cabo will also have Diplo as a headliner, with performances by ADHD, Blake Whiten, Cameron Whitcomb, Dasha, Dee Jay Silver, Jacob Hackworth, Lauren Watkins, LOCASH, Vavo, and Zach John King.

The festival will reunite Wetmore and Dasha, who just finished touring together.

Happening on September 4-6, co-founder of Country Splash Robert Fried said, “Country Splash was designed to bring the energy of a world-class country music festival into one of the most beautiful beach destinations in the world. The guest experience will be at the core of everything, where fans can see their favorite artists up close, just steps from the ocean, while enjoying the amenities of luxury travel from the best of Cabo’s resorts, dining and outdoor adventures.”

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for hotel and villa packages and limited individual passes go on pre-sale on April 14 at 10 a.m. PT. General on-sale is available the next day. VIP packages include hotel stays, two three-day festival passes, open bar access, airport transport, shuttle service, and concierge. The festival will be at the Paradisus Los Cabos.