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Emily Ann Roberts’ Emotional Reaction to Her First Ever ACM Awards Nomination

For any artist, that first major award nomination hits differently. But for Emily Ann Roberts, it was a full-on emotional moment. Roberts just scored her very first nomination at the…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage for the 2025 SESAC Nashville Music Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

For any artist, that first major award nomination hits differently. But for Emily Ann Roberts, it was a full-on emotional moment. Roberts just scored her very first nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards for New Female Artist of the Year. It’s good news she shared with her family, and her very relatable reaction endeared her to her fans more.  

A Dream Years in the Making  

Roberts’ journey in the music industry didn’t happen overnight. She got her start as a contestant in The Voice Season 9 as a member of team Blake Shelton. From there, she started building her career, releasing her first single, “Stuck on Me and You,” in 2018 and her debut album, Can’t Hide Country, in 2023.  

Now, her nomination is recognition of her talent and the result of years of hard work.  

Emily Ann Roberts: “I’m Just Thankful to be Nominated”  

In an Instagram video, Roberts was seen slowly reading the names nominated for the category, including Avery Anna, MacKenzie Carpenter, Dasha, and Caroline Jones. When she got to her name, her mom screamed over the phone. She even said to “start getting your speech ready.”  

Roberts said she doesn’t think she will win, but she is still “thankful to be nominated.”  

A male voice from the phone added, “There’s 10 years' worth of work, sweet pea.”  

The Tennessee native wrote in the caption, “I’ll remember this morning forever. Thank you, Jesus and thank you @acmawards !!! I’ll see ya in Vegas in May !!!!!!  

The 61st ACM Awards is scheduled on Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and stream live on Prime Video. 

Emily Ann Roberts
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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