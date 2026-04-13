Cameron Whitcomb Flips His Way Through Wild Raleigh Concert

Cameron Whitcomb isn't a household name just yet, but if his live performances are any indication, he's going to be a star. While not exactly country, and not exactly rock, he has broad appeal.

Whitcomb brought an eclectic performance Friday night to The Ritz in Raleigh. The Canadian native is known for his energy on stage, and he did not disappoint. He kicked off his show with a backflip and “Hundred Mile High” from his 2025 album The Hard Way.

Throughout his show, he signed hats and posters for fans. He jumped off the stage to take a picture with one fan who would soon be deploying.

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

To introduce a love song about his beautiful girlfriend, “You and Me,” he insisted to the audience that now would be the time to propose. One couple took that opportunity to do just that! Whitcomb invited the couple on stage while the audience cheered. He shared hugs with them and was nearly in disbelief that there was a real engagement at his show.

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb with the couple who got engaged during his concert at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

The show continued with a mix of Whitcomb solo on guitar, his full band, fog machines, and yes, more backflips! He kept his infectious smile on his face the entire night. He voiced appreciation for fans singing his songs back to him that haven’t yet been released. He performed his recently released song, “Kingdom of Fear,” from his highly anticipated album, Deep Water. Other songs included “Quitter” and “Options” from The Hard Way. The Canadian country singer shared a vulnerable and proud moment with the crowd, expressing that he is two years and ten months sober. A huge accomplishment for the 23-year-old.

Whitcomb wrapped up his show with a shirtless performance of “Medusa” from his album The Hard Way. He thanked the crowd with one last backflip and a wave before walking off stage.

He shared the stage with Stella Lefty during his performance of “All Your’n” by Tyler Childers. Lefty opened for Whitcomb multiple times during his Fragile Egos Tour. Whitcomb’s shows continue for a few more days in the United States before he heads to New Zealand and Australia.

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Stella Lefty (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)

Photo by Cate Russ / Beasley Media Cameron Whitcomb and Stella Lefty at the Ritz in Raleigh. (Cate Russ / Beasley Media)