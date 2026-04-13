Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Country History: April 13

There were many significant events in country music on April 13. The album Cowboy Carter hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Morgan Wallen said he was not performing on…

Kristina Hall
Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

There were many significant events in country music on April 13. The album Cowboy Carter hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Morgan Wallen said he was not performing on the 2021 Luke Bryan tours, and Tim McGraw had a performance at University of Notre Dame's Idea Week.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant milestones for April 13 included:

  • 2011: Darius Rucker was among five artists chosen for the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet. These cabinet members help share awareness of the vital work the American Red Cross does.
  • 2012: The "Goodbye California" singer Jana Kramer made her Grand Ole Opry debut. During her debut, she sang "Why Ya Wanna" and "I Hope It Rains."
  • 2024: Pop star Beyoncé's country music album Cowboy Carter reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. This groundbreaking album received Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards.

Cultural Milestones

Culturally significant milestones for April 13 included:

  • 2020: The TV network A&E aired Biography: Kenny Rogers. This documentary, a series of biographies of country music icons, told the story of how Rogers rose to fame and became one of the best-known performers of all time.
  • 2022: New inductions into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry included Ernest Tubb's 1941 "Walking the Floor Over You" and Bonnie Raitt's 1989 album In the Nick of Time
  • 2023: Organizers of the Icon Walk at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville unveiled a bronze statue of the late Charley Pride. He was a legend in the country music world as one of the first Black performers who won three GRAMMY Awards and 13 nominations and was best known for his song "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Exciting performances and a record certification for April 13 included:

  • 2012: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave Brantley Gilbert's "Halfway to Heaven" a Gold certification. This song received a Platinum certification on May 16, 2014.
  • 2017: Eric Church played at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on a stop for his Holdin' My Own Tour. He sang hits like "Springsteen," "Those I've Loved," and "Bible and a .44" with Ashley McBryde.
  • 2019: Tim McGraw performed at the University of Notre Dame Catholic school in Indiana. This was part of the university's Idea Week honoring innovative thinkers, entertainers, and entrepreneurs.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These were challenges for the music industry on April 13.

  • 2021: The "I'm the Problem" singer, Morgan Wallen, wrote a letter to his fans stating he was removing himself from summer tours with Luke Bryan. Wallen said he wanted time to work on personal issues.
  • 2025: During a performance by Forrest Frank at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Thomas Rhett was a surprise guest. However, on his way to the stage, he fell and sprained his ankle. Despite the pain and injury, Rhett got on stage with Frank to sing "Nothing Else."

April 13 was memorable for fans of country music for this day's performances, honors, and Charley Pride's statues at the iconic Ryman Auditorium. The songs that were hits on this day will long live on the radio and in people's hearts.

Luke BryanMorgan WallenThis Day In HistoryThomas Rhett
Kristina HallWriter
Related Stories
Kacey Musgraves performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
MusicThis Day in Country History: April 12Kristina Hall
Jelly Roll performs onstage in Las Vegas, Nevada
MusicThis Day in Country History: April 11Kristina Hall
A split image of Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Kimberly Schlapman
MusicKacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town Added to 61st ACM Awards LineupJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect