Two New Tracks Drop Ahead of Stagecoach 2026 Livestream

Two fresh tracks from Third Eye Blind and Michael Marcagi are out now ahead of the Stagecoach festival. From April 24-26, performances will be broadcast live on Prime Video and Twitch.

Third Eye Blind covered David Bowie's "Heroes" with Elle King. Michael Marcagi and Chance Peña joined The Head and the Heart for a reworked "Rivers and Roads." Both tracks are available to stream now.

A third track is set to drop before the festival kicks off this month. The artist has not yet been announced. The songs are part of a collection that includes more than 20 recordings from Stagecoach performers.

"As we bring the festival to a global audience through our annual livestream, we're creating moments that deepen fans' connection to Stagecoach and country music. We're excited to deliver these tracks to listeners now and bring the energy of Stagecoach to fans around the world," said Michelle Tigard Kammerer.

The livestream will feature headliners Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone. Other acts include Avery Anna, Ludacris, Pitbull, The Red Clay Strays, Wynonna Judd, and Diplo.

Viewers can switch between stages and take part in fan polls during the broadcast. Merch drops, playlists, and album suggestions will also be available throughout the stream.

Coverage starts at 3 p.m. PT each day. International viewers can watch a rebroadcast starting at 9 a.m. BST, the second year this option has been offered.