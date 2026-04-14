Noah Kahan Gets Vulnerable in His Emotional Documentary ‘Out of Body’

In his Netflix documentary, Out of Body, Kahan pulls back the curtain on the struggles he faced during his meteoric rise. Known for his raw lyricism and emotional storytelling, the Vermont native leans fully into vulnerability, sharing his mental health and body image issues; something that most people, especially famous individuals, tend to keep to themselves.

The documentary offers a closer look at his journey, from experiencing sudden fame after the release of his 2022 album, Stick Season, to dealing with the pressures that come with it.

Noah Kahan Talks About the Bad and the Ugly

Fans get to see that not all who experience fame and fortune are happy. In fact, in Out of Body, Kahan admits being at his lowest during his doubleheader in Fenway Park in 2024. “I don't think my mental health has ever been as low as it has been the last three months of my life. I'm trying to run away from a lot of stuff right now,” he explains.

The 29-year-old singer also exposed his family drama, particularly that of his parents’ divorce, something he wished he had run by them before using them as material for his music. His mother, Lauri, however, appreciated that his music, in fact, “humanized” their family since it’s a reality thousands of families also experience.

Body Image Struggles

The “Hurt Somebody” singer also opened up about experiencing body dysmorphia, a condition often stereotypically associated with women, making his honesty all the more refreshing. By speaking on it so openly, Kahan pushes past the pressures of toxic masculinity. “I've always just really hated the way I look...It hasn't been something I've ever really spoken about. It's something I've struggled with my whole life...,” Kahan explained. When I look in the mirror, I feel like I don't see what my body actually looks like...It's just something I've, like, silently struggled with for fifteen years now”.

Home is Home

While plenty of artists have found a home in Nashville, Kahan admitted he never quite felt Music City was home. “It's never about me as much as it is down in Nashville, which I like. I do love Nashville, I love the people I have down there. But, like, it's all my career, all the time. Like, everyone around me is a musician, everyone's working on music. When I'm here [in Vermont], I feel like I'm in my home.”