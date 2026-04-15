Method Acting? Glen Powell Drops by Georgia Bar and Sings ‘Wagon Wheel’

Glen Powell recently made a surprise appearance at a local bar in Savannah, Georgia, guitar in hand, and performed the classic “Wagon Wheel” to a very confused and excited crowd.

Glen Powell Spotted at an Impromptu Concert

ICYMI, Powell is set to appear in a Judd Apatow-directed country-comedy movie, The Comeback King. His appearance at a bar in Savannah isn’t random; he’s in town to shoot the film and, at the very least, “warming up the pipes” for his role.

No one can accuse the “Anyone But You” actor of not fully committing to the role.

A bar patron, el.maddy13, posted on TikTok Powell’s impromptu concert. She captioned the video with, “Still insane at the Monday night bingo.” After the song, the actor admitted it was his first time singing a song on stage. From the sound of it, he could easily have a backup career as a country crooner if he wanted to and give Lukas Nelson and ERNEST a run for their money.

According to Apatow, “The songwriting is being led by Lukas [Nelson] and ERNEST, and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

‘The Comeback King’

Powell and Apatow teamed up to write the film with Powell in the lead as a country music artist whose “career is in free fall.” The movie also stars Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, and Stavros Halkias, who will play Powell’s agent.

Aside from Savannah, Powell is also expected to film in Claxton and Macon.