Guitar Signed by Taylor Swift Found in Dallas Radio Station, Auctioned for Hospital

A routine closet cleanout at a North Texas country radio station turned into a remarkable discovery: an acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift and a roster of country music stars, untouched for nearly two decades. The instrument, now dubbed "The Lost Taylor Swift Guitar," is up for auction to benefit Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Promotions director Jessica MacKenzie-Williams spotted the guitar during the cleanout, dusty and faded, and nearly repurposed it before taking a closer look.

"I was about to re-use the guitar for an upcoming event because the signatures were faded, and the guitar was dusty," she said in a statement. "But then, after closer examination, I recognized one of the signatures… Taylor's. I couldn't believe it!"

The guitar bears Swift's autograph reading "Taylor Class of 2008!" alongside signatures from Dierks Bentley, Martina McBride, the Eli Young Band, Buddy Jewel, and others. Morning show hosts Mark "Hawkeye" Louis and Michelle Rodriguez worked to verify the signatures before moving forward with the auction.

"This guitar has already had an incredible journey," Hawkeye said. "Now it gets to make a difference for kids who need it most."