KML Mega Ticket Qualifier 4/17: Cadillac of Fayetteville – Enter to Win

The KML Mega Ticket Giveaway is HERE! And you can enter to qualify from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 17 at Cadillac of Fayetteville. You MUST be present at Cadillac to enter. You do NOT need to be present to be drawn as a qualifier at the end of the event.

One lucky winner will win a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience only The Big 95.7 KML can offer. Our grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to 6 great concerts happening this year. These are some of the hottest shows of 2026, with some of the biggest names in country music! And you and a friend could be at each of these shows... 2026 could be a year to remember! But first, you've got to qualify for a chance to be a grand prize winner!

Upcoming Mega Ticket Qualifier Stops

Thanks to each business for hosting a KML Mega Ticket Qualifier stop! Be sure to check back each week for the latest ticket stop information.

Please note that ticket stop time, date, and/or locations are subject to change.

Friday, April 17 - 4p-6p

Cadillac of Fayetteville

1637 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

How To Qualify For The KML Mega Ticket Giveaway

From Friday, April 17, 2026, through Friday, May 29, 2026, KML will be partnering with some of our friends to give you a shot to qualify to be a grand prize winner. The more stops you visit, the better your chances. See the coming locations below.

Grand Prize Winners receive a pair of tickets to the following shows:

Megan Moroney - First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, NC - June 6

- First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, NC - June 6 HARDY - Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh - June 13

- Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh - June 13 Chris Stapleton - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte - June 20

- Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte - June 20 Tim McGraw - Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh - August 7

- Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh - August 7 Zac Brown Band - First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro - October 10

- First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro - October 10 Stars & Guitars 2026

We'll also have one special winner of a driveaway trip to see Ella Langley in Wilmington on June 26! You can only enter for those in special registration boxes set up at Lumberton Chevrolet or Cadillac of Fayetteville.