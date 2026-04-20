Cody Johnson Sets June 26 Release for New Album ‘Banks Of The Trinity’ With Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne Features

Cody Johnson announced Banks of the Trinity, his new studio album due June 26 on COJO Music/Warner Records Nashville. The 16-track project draws deeply from Johnson's childhood in Sebastopol, Texas, and arrives as one of country music's most decorated artists continues his ascent.

"There's this common misconception that 'Cody grew up working on a ranch and had horses and cows,' and that was not the case," says Johnson, who grew up in Sebastopol, Texas, on the banks of the Trinity River."

"My Dad and Mom worked very hard for the things we had, but we were not rich by any means. A lot of times, to make things stretch out a bit more, we would go down to the Trinity River, cast a net, run jug lines, and go catfishing. When the white bass were running, we'd get pulled out of school to go catch as many white bass as we could to keep meat in the freezer. The first bar I snuck out to go play when I was 15 was on the banks of the Trinity River," he adds.

The album cover features a photo of Lawrence Grocery, the store Johnson rode his bike to as a child, chosen as a tribute to the people and lessons that shaped him rather than a traditional artist portrait.

"The day we won album of the year, I said, 'Okay, it's time to get back to work,'" Johnson says. "We originally planned on trying to release it last year, but when I busted my eardrum and had to take three months off, that's when I got some of the best songs on the album."

Banks of the Trinity blends traditional country with Motown, rock, and bluegrass influences and features collaborations with Luke Combs on "Shoot the Bull" and Brothers Osborne on "Fool Proof." Among the tracks highlighted are "Thank Somebody Country," "Time Bomb," "Horseback," "I Have," and the closing solo-written cut "Yippy Ty Oh Hey Hey." Johnson also teased a four-song storytelling side project — separate from this album — that he plans to release when the time is right.

The announcement follows Johnson's March 22 performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where he drew 80,203 attendees to set a new concert-only attendance record at NRG Stadium, surpassing the previous mark set by George Strait. It was Johnson's fourth full-length concert at the Rodeo, joining Strait and Garth Brooks as the only artists to headline in that format.