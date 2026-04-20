Megan Moroney Steps Out as Kenny Chesney’s Surprise Guest at Flora-Bama Show

Country music artists often support fellow artists by appearing as guest performers on tours. So, Megan Moroney, appearing as Kenny Chesney’s surprise guest, doesn’t really come as a surprise.

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney’s Friendship

During his Flora-Bama show on Saturday, April 18, Chesney surprised attendees by bringing out the “Who Hurt You” singer for a performance. The two have been friends since Moroney opened for Chesney on his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour. Since then, they have constantly been upping one another in grand gestures of heartfelt friendship.

On her 28th birthday, the “She’s Got It All” singer surprised Moroney by giving her a guitar autographed by Dolly Parton. Moroney shared the photo of the cherry-colored guitar, with Parton’s signature and message: “To Megan Love Dolly Parton” clearly visible. She wrote in the photo (via Instagram Stories) and tagged Chesney, “@kennychesney with the most insane bday gift. A vintage 1984 Hummingbird signed by Dolly. Screaming, crying, throwing up,” with crying emojis.

Of course, Moroney reciprocated during his Country Music Hall of Fame Induction by performing “Knowing You,” Chesney’s hit from 2021. The Tennessee native was absolutely floored by Moroney’s tribute since he thought she was in Australia at the time. She postponed her flight to appear at the ceremony.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney (L) performs onstage to honor Kenny Chesney (2L) during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

“You Always Light up the Stage”