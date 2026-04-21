Miranda Lambert Joins MCA Nashville

Miranda Lambert officially signed with MCA Nashville. This marks a significant career move for Lambert, who surprised fans when she left Sony Music Nashville in 2023. The Monday announcement signals a fresh chapter for Lambert, who’s joining Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, and many more.

Miranda Lambert Welcomed by MCA Nashville Execs and Artists

MCA President & CEO, Mike Harris, said of the label’s new talent, “Miranda is a generational artist whose influence and artistry continue to shape modern music. We are honored to work alongside her as she enters this next chapter, and we look forward to building something truly special together.”

Lambert, on the other hand, added how important it is to find the right people. “Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people – songwriters, musicians, collaborators, and team members – to match the moment. I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner.”

A Memorable Gift from Reba McEntire

McEntire also welcomed Lambert by giving her a belt buckle she received from MCA in 1975. McEntire said, “That’s when I first got with MCA. That’s my gift to you for being a labelmate.” The Pistol Annies founder said, “Thank you. You’re the best. We’re label family! We were already family, now we’re label family.”