Morgan Wallen Performs at Bryant-Denny Stadium in First Concert Since 1992

Morgan Wallen transformed Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium into a country music destination on April 18, drawing a crowd of up to 100,000 fans for the venue's first concert since the band Alabama performed there in 1992. The Tuscaloosa stop was the third date on Wallen's Still The Problem Tour, one of 2026's largest stadium tours across any genre, which kicked off with back-to-back nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 10.

Doors opened at 4:30 p.m., with three openers — Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Ella Langley — taking the stage before Wallen's headlining set around 9 p.m. King paid homage to the 1992 Bryant-Denny show by covering "Dixieland Delight." Langley, whose sophomore album Dandelion dropped April 10, also joined Wallen onstage later in the evening for collaborative moments including "Up Down" and an unreleased track, "I Can't Love You Anymore."

Rain threatened the show earlier in the evening, but did not derail it. "We ran inside, and then we stayed in there for a few minutes," said Allie Herring, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience, to The Crimson White. "When we came back out, it was still sprinkling a little bit, but we were really worried they were going to cancel the show."