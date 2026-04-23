Zach Top Isn’t Letting Fame Change Him

As his star continues to rise, Zach Top is making one thing clear: fame isn’t about to change who he is.

The “Good Times & Tan Lines” singer recently opened up that despite his newfound success, winning his first Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Country Album, and selling out shows, he insists on keeping his day-to-day life normal.

Zach Top is Keeping His Life Simple

In a recent interview, the 28-year-old singer shared the biggest changes in his life now. “I feel like country music, we get it fairly easy in the fame department…versus other people like a movie star. We can go play a show to 20,000 people one night and then go buy bacon at the Kroger the next morning, and you don’t need to take a security person.”

Still, he noted that the number of times he was stopped by a random fan increased. “Sometimes they’ll wanna take a picture if they do recognize you in the grocery tour and then sometimes they’re just like, ‘Hey, love your music.’ Like, ‘Oh, thank you.’ That’s a nice way to start my Tuesday.”

He added, “I feel like people expect that they’re bothering you. It’s not that big of a deal…just say ‘hey,’ grab a picture. Sometimes they’ve got a little story they want to share of something, that’s nice. I’m glad to meet you.”

Being in the Present

The Washington native also revealed how he tries to be in the present and not be consumed with technology, something he noticed with some concertgoers who come to watch him. “You’ll see some of the people that just have their phone up for half the show, it’s like, I’m sorry to break it to you, nobody wants to see your Snapchat story with the terrible audio that your phone is gonna capture. Like, you’re not gonna look back at that.”

He explained, “I get grabbing a little clip, a little video, but like when you do it for a majority of the show, you’re not even watching the show. You’re watching me through your phone screen, which you can do nonstop anyway at the house.”