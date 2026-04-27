Cody Johnson Surprises Fans at Stagecoach with ‘On Bended Knee’ Performance Featuring Boyz II Men

Cody Johnson is back with a vengeance. After being sidelined for three months following a ruptured eardrum, the “Til You Can’t” singer revealed in a previous interview that when he comes back, he’s “taking no prisoners” and that he’s “going to freaking work.”

True to his words, he is busier than ever. He’s scheduled to perform in the upcoming ACM Awards, broke the attendance record for RodeoHouston, guested at Brandon Lake’s Texas show, and had an amazing Stagecoach show featuring Boyz II Men.

Cody Johnson Headlined Stagecoach on Friday

Johnson headlined the music festival on Friday, April 24. Right before finishing his set, the Texas native still had one trick up his sleeve. Johnson started singing Boyz II Men’s 1994 hit song, “On Bended Knee.” Soon after, the group, comprising current members Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman, joined in the performance.

Aside from Boyz II Men, Johnson also invited Jay Buchanan, the lead vocalist of the rock band Rival Sons, to share the stage with him.

Johnson shared some photos on Instagram and captioned them with, “@stagecoach, we had some fun out there! Big thanks to Boyz II Men and Jay Buchanan for joining me.”

Past Stagecoach Performances

In a press statement released earlier announcing his new album, Johnson also reminisced about his past Stagecoach performances. He said, “I'll never forget the first time I got the call to play Stagecoach. We were on one of the smaller stages, and I remember wondering whether anyone would even know our songs."