Zach Top’s Acoustic Covers of Classic Tracks Spark Fan Calls for Full Album Release

Zach Top is making the case that authentic country music is alive and well, and he's doing it one cover at a time.

The Sunnyside, Washington, native recently sat down with The Brothers Hunt in a podcast interview, where he delivered acoustic covers of Tim McGraw's "Just to See You Smile" and Merle Haggard's "Misery and Gin," drawing wide praise from fans and industry observers alike. The Haggard cover had hosts blown away, audibly reacting when Top sang the chorus.

During the interview, Top talked about his rise in country music, how Morgan Wallen helped introduce new fans to the genre, and what the future might look like. Holding awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and the Recording Academy, Top suggested that one of the main ingredients for a successful song is truth. "Three chords and the truth are necessary. A fiddle and steel guitar never hurt. But it's songs that make people feel something and something that's got a story to it," Top said.

"That's what I love about country music — songs that make me feel understood, no matter what stage of life I'm in," he shared.

Fans rushed to the comments demanding a full album of covers, a call that has grown louder with each performance. Critics note that few artists can consistently deliver stellar covers across eras and sound flawless every time — Top, however, has proven he can time and time again.

The accolades backing that reputation are no small thing. Top won New Artist of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards and took home his first GRAMMY for his 2025 album, Ain't In It For My Health, which won Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Top grew up admiring George Strait, Keith Whitley, and Randy Travis. He briefly enrolled in mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder before dropping out and eventually relocating to Nashville, where he released a self-titled debut album in 2022. Some fans have floated rumors about celebrity lineage, but Top remains focused on keeping his music rooted in truthful storytelling and classic country tradition.