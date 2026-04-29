Lainey Wilson Dressed Up as an Influencer in Stagecoach and Interviewed Unsuspecting Fans

Headliner Lainey Wilson had fun at Stagecoach, not just on stage but on the festival grounds before her set. The “Bell Bottoms Up” singer pulled off one of the most entertaining surprises at this year’s festival, and fans had no idea they were part of the bit.

First Time Headlining Stagecoach

Wilson headlined Stagecoach for the first time. Her set was scheduled for Saturday, April 25, but was delayed by an hour due to strong winds. Still, the Louisiana native did not disappoint and brought the house down with her hits, including “Bell Bottoms Up,” “Country’s Cool Again,” “Good Horses Come Home,” “Hang Tight Honey,” and “Ring Finger.”

She also performed her 2018 hit “Dreamcatcher” and her chart-topping “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

Lainey Wilson is Britney West

In a video shared on Instagram, we see Wilson’s glam team putting on her makeup and a dark wig to hide her long blonde locks. She also started practicing her high-pitched Valley Girl accent. Once she donned Britney West’s metallic gold ensemble with a matching cowboy hat and boots, Wilson fully committed to the role.

She approached unsuspecting festivalgoers and asked them if it was their first time attending Stagecoach and which act they’re most excited to see. Several of them said “Lainey Wilson” and even told her their favorite song of hers.

The end of the video showed the fans’ reaction when Wilson revealed it was really her under the wig. Most of them were initially in disbelief, but their shock quickly turned to laughter and hugs from one of country music’s most popular artists.

Aside from providing fans with a priceless experience, the video also showcased Wilson’s humor.