This Day in Country History: April 29

April 29 has seen concerts, benefit shows, and challenges for the country music industry. Outstanding events include country music superstars performing at the Stagecoach Festival in Southern California.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists had significant milestones on April 29, including:

2017: Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, and Big & Rich played a full concert at the new Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. This was the first concert for the Doak After Dark series.

Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, and Big & Rich played a full concert at the new Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. This was the first concert for the Doak After Dark series. 2019: Eric Church had a milestone day with several major certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). "Record Year," "Like A Wrecking Ball," "Smoke a Little Smoke," and the album The Outsiders all received a 2x Platinum certification. "Guys Like Me" received a Platinum, and "Over When It's Over" and "Sinners Like Me" got Gold certifications. The album Sinners Like Me got a Platinum certification.

Eric Church had a milestone day with several major certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). "Record Year," "Like A Wrecking Ball," "Smoke a Little Smoke," and the album The Outsiders all received a 2x Platinum certification. "Guys Like Me" received a Platinum, and "Over When It's Over" and "Sinners Like Me" got Gold certifications. The album Sinners Like Me got a Platinum certification. 2023: Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday. Nelson held a concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in California. This Blackbird Presents musical event, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, had performances by stars such as Chris Stapleton, Kris Kristofferson, Miranda Lambert, Shooter Jennings, and The Chicks.

Cultural Milestones

These country music stars shared their music for the betterment of others:

1933: Willie Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas. Nelson is one of the most influential country music artists of all time, with hits such as "On the Road Again" and "You Were Always on My Mind."

Willie Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas. Nelson is one of the most influential country music artists of all time, with hits such as "On the Road Again" and "You Were Always on My Mind." 2017: Who says pop stars can't perform at a country music festival? On April 29, at the Stagecoach Festival, country music queen Shania Twain brought pop performer Nick Jonas on stage to sing "Party for Two." Mixing genres at a music festival is not unheard of. Country stars often appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Who says pop stars can't perform at a country music festival? On April 29, at the Stagecoach Festival, country music queen Shania Twain brought pop performer Nick Jonas on stage to sing "Party for Two." Mixing genres at a music festival is not unheard of. Country stars often appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. 2018: Country superstar Jason Aldean raised nearly $30,000 for cancer research for Susan G. Komen at the iconic Joe's Bar in Chicago, Illinois. Aldean delighted fans at this sold-out charity event with his smash hits "Take a Little Ride" and "A Little More Summertime."

Country superstar Jason Aldean raised nearly $30,000 for cancer research for Susan G. Komen at the iconic Joe's Bar in Chicago, Illinois. Aldean delighted fans at this sold-out charity event with his smash hits "Take a Little Ride" and "A Little More Summertime." 2019: Country music band Old Dominion visited the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in Southern California on April 29. The band members spent time with children and their families, playing games, singing to the patients, and posing for photo ops with the children.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The annual Stagecoach Festival is held in the Colorado Desert in Indio, California, at the end of April or early May. Artists who have headlined at country music's biggest party on April 29 over the years include:

2017: Shania Twain, Brett Eldredge, and Willie Nelson and Family were among the headlining acts at this event on April 29, 2017. Supporting artists included Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, and Jamey Johnson.

Shania Twain, Brett Eldredge, and Willie Nelson and Family were among the headlining acts at this event on April 29, 2017. Supporting artists included Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, and Jamey Johnson. 2018: Superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood headlined the festival. Kane Brown, Brett Young, and Colter Wall also gave exciting performances.

Superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood headlined the festival. Kane Brown, Brett Young, and Colter Wall also gave exciting performances. 2019: At the Stagecoach music festival, Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper Lil Nas X performed the debut of their hit song, "Old Town Road." On November 29, 2022, this song received a 17x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

At the Stagecoach music festival, Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper Lil Nas X performed the debut of their hit song, "Old Town Road." On November 29, 2022, this song received a 17x Platinum certification from the RIAA. 2022: Headliners on April 29 included Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Midland. Fans also sang and danced during thrilling performances from Tanya Tucker, Jordan Davis, and The Cactus Blossoms.

Headliners on April 29 included Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Midland. Fans also sang and danced during thrilling performances from Tanya Tucker, Jordan Davis, and The Cactus Blossoms. 2023: Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and Gabby Barrett headlined at the Stagecoach Festival on this day in 2023. Niko Moon, Morgan Wade, and Mary Chapin Carpenter were among the other star performers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Industry changes and challenges on April 29 over the years include:

2008: The late Toby Keith was on tour performing for the U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan when he, his band, and the troops had to take cover due to an attack by the Taliban. Keith and about 2,500 soldiers took refuge in a bunker during the attack, where Toby Keith signed autographs for the lucky soldiers.

The late Toby Keith was on tour performing for the U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan when he, his band, and the troops had to take cover due to an attack by the Taliban. Keith and about 2,500 soldiers took refuge in a bunker during the attack, where Toby Keith signed autographs for the lucky soldiers. 2014: Eddie Montgomery from the duo Montgomery Gentry married his girlfriend, Jennifer Belcher. They had a private wedding and announced their marriage via Twitter (now known as X).

Eddie Montgomery from the duo Montgomery Gentry married his girlfriend, Jennifer Belcher. They had a private wedding and announced their marriage via Twitter (now known as X). 2021: The Zac Brown Band signed a contract with Warner Music Nashville. CEO John Esposito stated, “Their songs have ceaselessly fed our hearts and souls, and I am so proud to welcome them to our label home as we journey together into this new chapter.”