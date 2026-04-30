Is Miranda Lambert Teasing New Music? Countdown Appears on Website

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Miranda Lambert attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Speculation is swirling after a cryptic countdown clock appeared on a newly launched website linked to Miranda Lambert. The site, featuring a bright pink, disco-inspired design, offers little information beyond a ticking timer (and an image of butter melting on a biscuit), instantly sending fans into detective mode.

The countdown is set to end on May 15, a Friday. But with the recent news about the Texas native, it’s safe to assume we’re getting new “country and disco” music from her.

Miranda Lambert Launches New “Country and Disco” Website

In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old singer-songwriter uploaded a video featuring bedazzled tin cans with the words “country” and “disco” in each can. She captioned it with “CountryAndDisco.com” plus a cowboy and a disco ball emoji.

Last week, Lambert signed with MCA Nashville. This marks a significant career move for her, who surprised fans when she left Sony Music Nashville in 2023. The announcement signaled a fresh chapter for Lambert, who’s joining Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire (who personally welcomed her and gave her a belt buckle she received from MCA when she signed with the label in 1975), and many more.

New Music?