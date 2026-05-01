Natalie Stovall Expecting First Child After Three Failed IVF Attempts

Natalie Stovall, a member of country trio Runaway June, a Grand Ole Opry host, and a backing vocalist and utility player for Keith Urban, announced on April 29 that she and her husband, James Bavendam, are expecting their first child, due by late summer 2026.

Stovall, 44, shared the news on Instagram, revealing the couple's nearly 18-year marriage and a long road to parenthood that included three failed IVF rounds and multiple doctors who cautioned that a successful pregnancy was unlikely.

"James and I are so excited! We've been trying for years to get this family started, and then, seemingly out of the blue, it's all happening," Stovall said in a statement. "We could not be happier and can't wait to meet this little person that keeps kicking and craving chocolate!"

Stovall said she plans to continue performing and hosting at the Grand Ole Opry throughout her pregnancy.

Stovall joined Runaway June in May 2020, replacing founding member Hannah Mulholland. The trio currently features Stovall alongside Jennifer Wayne and Stevie Woodward, who joined after Naomi Cooke Johnson's 2022 departure. Before Runaway June, Stovall led Natalie Stovall and the Drive — a band that also featured Bavendam — and gained wider public attention when she competed on Season 13 of The Voice in 2017, joining Team Blake.