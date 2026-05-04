LeAnn Rimes Postpones Two Tour Dates Due to Severe Illness

LeAnn Rimes has postponed two dates on her 30 Years of Blue Tour after announcing she is battling a severe, unidentified illness that has left her bedridden and unable to travel or perform.

Rimes, 43, announced the changes on April 29, offering fans a direct, personal update. The Spokane concert, originally scheduled for April 30, has been rescheduled to May 31. The Seattle date, originally set for May 1, will now take place on June 2. All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates, and refunds are available through the original points of purchase.

According to Billboard, she posted on Instagram Stories, "I'm sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled."

A day earlier, on April 28, the singer posted a photo of herself in bed surrounded by tissue boxes. "I don't know exactly what I have, but it's BRUTAL!" she wrote.

"Haven't left the bed."

Despite the setback, Rimes expressed optimism about her recovery. "I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule, and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover," the performer added in her announcement. "I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon."

No diagnosis has been specified beyond severe illness. The postponement comes weeks after Rimes drew widespread attention for a viral video showing her undergoing a deep jaw release therapy session with Human Garage founder Garry Lineham — a treatment she described as part of her ongoing perimenopause and menopause journey. She has also publicly documented a Therapeutic Plasma Exchange procedure earlier this year and has spoken openly about various health and personal challenges over the past several years.

Rimes made history in 1997 when she became the youngest person ever to win a GRAMMY, taking home Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance, both at age 14. She has sold more than 48 million units globally and won two GRAMMY Awards. She scored a UK Official Singles Chart No. 1 with "Can't Fight the Moonlight" and is married to actor Eddie Cibrian.