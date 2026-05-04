Morgan Wallen Slams Last-Minute No-Show Celebs at Las Vegas Show Walkout

Country superstar Morgan Wallen, who is currently on his Still the Problem tour, didn’t hold back during a recent Las Vegas show, calling out celebrities who reportedly backed out of a planned walkout appearance at the last minute.

On Friday, May 1, at Allegiant Stadium, Walled addressed the crowd and explained that several (five to be exact) high-profile guests who were expected to join him for a pre-show walkout bailed at the last minute.

Morgan Wallen’s Walkout Guests Bailed Out at the Last Minute

For fans who have seen Wallen’s shows, his traditional walkout of inviting a famous local to walk out with him, with Lil Durk’s hit “Broadway Girls”, featuring him playing in the background, has become one of the highlights. When he kicked off the tour in Minneapolis, he invited former Minnesota Viking and Hall of Famer Jared Allen.

So, for his shows in Las Vegas, the expectation for who would do the walkout with him is quite high.

In a fan video, the Tennessee native can be heard saying, “Y’all got some flaky a— people in this town. I had like five different people lined up to do the walkout, and they all bailed on me last minute.”

No official news yet on who these individuals are.

Famous Walkout Buddies

Aside from Allen, Wallen’s walkout crew has featured a rotating who’s who of athletes and music heavyweights, including Drake, Kid Rock, Patrick Mahomes, and Barry Bonds.