Carrie Underwood Launches New Lifestyle Brand HiNote

Carrie Underwood is stepping outside music with the launch of her new lifestyle brand, HiNote. The country superstar, who is already known for balancing music, health and fitness, family life, and being an American Idol judge, is now adding running her own business to her growing to-do list.

While Underwood has previously explored another venture tied to wellness with her Fit52 app in 2020, HiNote marks a fresh chapter not just for her, but for women everywhere.

Carrie Underwood’s New Lifestyle Brand

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer explained her reason for the brand. “I have to take care of myself because if I get sick, if I get down, if I get unhealthy, everything suffers. I can't do my job the way I want to, I can't be a mom the way I want to, I can't be a wife the way I want to or a friend."

She added, “Over the past couple of decades, I really have been trying my best to take care of myself. I know better than anyone. I'm in gyms all over the world, it's confusing, and there's so much information out there, and we really wanted to simplify."

First Product

The first product that Underwood’s HiNote launched is a nutritious drink mix that comes in three different flavors. Underwood said, “We want to create things that are easily implementable into daily life. Nothing should be too complicated. It's not a meal replacement.”

She added, “We're not telling you to get on some crazy diet... You're going to be hydrated. You're going to get your protein, you're going to get some fiber, you're going to get some greens and some super foods and some veggies in there.”