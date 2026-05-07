Koe Wetzel Sets June Release for Sixth Album ‘The Night Champion’

Koe Wetzel has announced his sixth studio album, The Night Champion, set for worldwide release on June 12, via Columbia Records. The follow-up to his Gold-certified 9 Lives arrives as Wetzel continues to expand his reach from Texas honky-tonks to sold-out arenas across the United States and beyond.

"It's a continuation of 9 Lives, from that record to now," says Wetzel. "Really, it's everything that's happened — because you don't go from kids playing for beer to headlining Red Rocks, arenas all over the country, partying and trying to make sense of it all, and not shift. My headspace is clearer now. I can look back, see how it fits together. It doesn't make sense, exactly, but it all happened. That search for what it all means keeps bringing me back."

A marriage of hard-edged rock and expansive ballads, The Night Champion is a tension between chaos and hard-earned clarity. The creative process favored instinct over formal studio sessions, with songs built on authentic feeling rather than on a schedule.

"It's crazy I'm not in jail or dead as hard as I went these last 15 years," he shares. "Right now, I'm the best version of myself I've ever been. I survived the night side of me. I'm coming out of it a champion. That's the essence of the record."