This Day in Country History: May 7

The country music industry continually evolves with legendary performances, honorary awards, marriages, and losses. May 7 has seen the announcement of Country Music Television award nominations, the passing of two influential performers, and the recognition of an artist for his outstanding humanitarian efforts benefiting children.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There have been significant milestones on May 7 across the years, including:

2010: Carrie Underwood debuted the exclusive premiere of her new video "Undo It." In this video, you can see some of her live performances from Play on Tour. The video was shown on the special CMT Premieres: Carrie Underwood - Undo It.

Carrie Underwood debuted the exclusive premiere of her new video "Undo It." In this video, you can see some of her live performances from Play on Tour. The video was shown on the special CMT Premieres: Carrie Underwood - Undo It. 2016: Even though there was a rainstorm, Lady Antebellum (Lady A) performed the national anthem at the start of the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The horse Nyquist, ridden by jockey Mario Gutierrez, won the race.

Even though there was a rainstorm, Lady Antebellum (Lady A) performed the national anthem at the start of the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The horse Nyquist, ridden by jockey Mario Gutierrez, won the race. 2019: The CMT awards announced its nominees on May 7, with Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Zac Brown Band all tying for the most nominations at three each. Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty."

The CMT awards announced its nominees on May 7, with Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Zac Brown Band all tying for the most nominations at three each. Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty." 2022: The legendary Garth Brooks performed at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, for the second time. His first performance at this stadium was on October 20, 2018, and the show sold out in a couple of hours, just like the May 7 show.

The legendary Garth Brooks performed at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, for the second time. His first performance at this stadium was on October 20, 2018, and the show sold out in a couple of hours, just like the May 7 show. 2019: Former rocker turned country star Darius Rucker was awarded the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award by the Music Business Association. The award honored Rucker's lifelong philanthropic efforts and commitment to supporting the youth community, including raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Cultural Milestones:

Dolly Parton had a cultural milestone on May 7, and the culturally significant The Marfa Tapes album was released on this day.

2018: Dolly Parton surprised residents at the renamed My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tennessee. Parton participated in a ceremony dedicated to the new center in honor of her parents, Lee and Alvie Lee Parton. Before the ceremony, Parton toured the facility, partook in a senior exercise class, and attended a quiltmaking class.

Dolly Parton surprised residents at the renamed My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tennessee. Parton participated in a ceremony dedicated to the new center in honor of her parents, Lee and Alvie Lee Parton. Before the ceremony, Parton toured the facility, partook in a senior exercise class, and attended a quiltmaking class. 2021: Vanner Records/RCA Nashville released the album, The Marfa Tapes. This collection of songs was written and recorded by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall. The trio traveled to the small town of Marfa, Texas, with minimal recording equipment, and most of the recording was done outdoors, giving the songs a raw, intimate sound.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These performances by major influencers in the country music industry were beyond notable:

Industry Changes and Challenges

A country artist married a model who was in one of his music videos, and two country music greats passed away on May 7:

1998: Eddie Rabbitt died of lung cancer at the age of 56. He's known for his pop/country songs such as "I Love a Rainy Night" and ”Drivin' My Life Away.”

Eddie Rabbitt died of lung cancer at the age of 56. He's known for his pop/country songs such as "I Love a Rainy Night" and ”Drivin' My Life Away.” 2019: The "Follow Your Arrow" singer Kacey Musgraves announced that she was signing a modeling contract with IMG Models. This modeling agency represents high-end models like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

The "Follow Your Arrow" singer Kacey Musgraves announced that she was signing a modeling contract with IMG Models. This modeling agency represents high-end models like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber. 2012: Country singer Jake Owen, known for his song "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," married his model girlfriend Lacey Buchanan in Vero Beach, Florida. The two met while she was part of Owen's "8 Second Ride" music video.

Country singer Jake Owen, known for his song "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," married his model girlfriend Lacey Buchanan in Vero Beach, Florida. The two met while she was part of Owen's "8 Second Ride" music video. 2022: Legendary country superstar Mickey Gilley died on May 7 in Branson, Missouri, at the age of 86. Gilley opened the self-proclaimed world's largest honky-tonk in Pasadena, Texas, which inspired the 1980 movie, Urban Cowboy.