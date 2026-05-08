KML Secret Sound: Latest Clues and Guesses

KML's Secret Sound is here! (Please refresh the page to see the latest clues and guesses.)

PLEASE NOTE: Loading this page in the KML mobile app may cause issues loading. Please try visiting WKML.com on a mobile web browser or desktop computer for best experience.

How closely are you listening? Listen CLOSER. Listen close enough and you could find yourself winning big!

Listen all day on your radio at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. on the Big 95.7 for the Secret Sound clues. Think you know what the sound is? Be caller number 9 and guess the EXACT sound and you'll win.

Below, you'll find the latest clues to help you in your guessing. And you'll find the latest guesses to show you how close or how far away everyone has been.

Round 1 Begins Monday, May 11 for $1,000!

~

Latest Clues

Clue 1 coming Monday, May 11

(Please refresh the page to see the latest clues and guesses.)

Round 1 Guesses and Closeness Meter

Pay special attention to each guess below to see just how hot or cold it is!

The hotter it is, the more likely it is to have some of the key parts of our sound in it!

Check back regularly, and Please refresh the page if you aren't seeing the latest clues and guesses.