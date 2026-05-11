Chris Stapleton Performs Willie Nelson’s ‘Living in the Promiseland’ on Colbert Show

Chris Stapleton took the stage at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater on Wednesday as the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, delivering a stripped-back, soulful rendition of Willie Nelson's "Living in the Promiseland" alongside Nelson's longtime harmonica player, Mickey Raphael.

The song was written by David Lynn Jones and recorded by Nelson, released in February 1986 as the first single from the album The Promiseland. It advocates for immigration and celebrates America as a land of diversity and opportunity, topping Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart that year. Raphael, who contributed harmonica to Nelson's original recording, joined Stapleton for the performance.

Nelson retired the song in 2005 but later returned to it as Syrian refugees were fleeing civil war, calling it "one of the most appropriate songs that we could do for this period in America." Stapleton's performance arrives amid renewed national debate over immigration and border policy, with observers noting the song choice carries an unmistakable message.

After the performance, Stapleton and Colbert toasted with glasses of whiskey. The country star told the comedian, whose show is ending on May 21, "I want to thank you publicly for all the good that you've done for me and for so many musicians who have come on this show. You've been very kind. Your entire staff is very kind, and you're a gift to the world."