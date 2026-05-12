Eric Church Delivers One-Of-A-Kind Commencement Speech Using His Guitar Strings

Country star Eric Church gave graduates a commencement speech they likely won’t forget anytime soon, and he did it in a way only the “Evangeline” singer could. Instead of giving a speech that graduates often hear, Church used the strings of his guitar as a metaphor during a heartfelt address that caught not just the graduates’ attention but also that of fans online.

A Graduation Speech Only Eric Church Could Pull Off

During UNC-Chapel Hill’s Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9, Church took the stage to deliver the commencement speech to the graduates, using the six strings of his guitar as a metaphor for the pillars of life.

“Six strings. When all six are in tune, the chords they make can stop a conversation cold,” the North Carolina native began. “Carry a broken person through the worst night of their life or make a room full of strangers fee for three minutes like they’ve known each other forever. But if even one is off, the whole chord unravels. Not gradually, not politely. The moment you strike it, you know I believe your life runs on this principle, and I’m going to break it down for you right now and tell you about your strings.”

Six Strings of Life

The entirety of Church’s speech revolved around the strings of his guitar and how having all the strings harmoniously in tune reflects how we navigate life’s challenges.

“Six strings. Six strings of life and willingness to keep them in tune. Six principles, six pillars. When all six are in tune with each other, the chord your life makes is full and resonant and truth. All six will drift, not one or two, all six in their own time, in their own season.”

He added, “Your faith will go quiet when you need it loud. Your family will get complicated in a way only the people who love you most can complicate things. You will go through hard seasons with your spouse. Your ambition will hollow out, and your resilience will wear thin. Your community will start to feel like an obligation, and your world will try to sand down the edges of exactly who you are. This is not failure. This is not weakness. It’s the inevitable universal experience of living in an imperfect world that doesn’t stop to let us tune up.”