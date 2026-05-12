Luke Combs Honors Toby Keith With Tribute During Norman Concert

Luke Combs brought his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour to Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on May 9, delivering a moment that hit home for fans. On his way to the stage, Combs wore a hat that read “Toby” in honor of Toby Keith, with Keith's debut single “Should've Been a Cowboy” as his walk-out music.

Keith died in February 2024 after a battle with stomach cancer. The gesture drew an outpouring of emotion on social media, with fans expressing gratitude for the nod to one of Oklahoma's most beloved country music figures.

The Oklahoma stop was not the tour's only headline-making moment. At Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on May 2, Combs brought former Vols quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Joey Aguilar, former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson, and head coach Josh Heupel on stage, where the group shotgunned beers together in front of the sold-out crowd.

Offstage, Combs has channeled his touring momentum into philanthropy. The singer launched Packs with Purpose, a charitable initiative that partners with local card shops in cities he visits to auction off trading card packs for regional charities. Following his April 18 show in South Bend, Indiana, A Rosie Place for Children received more than $150,000 from the fundraiser.