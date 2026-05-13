Darius Rucker Announces Fifth Annual Riverfront Revival With Nelly, Old Dominion in Charleston

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner and Charleston native Darius Rucker is bringing Riverfront Revival back to North Charleston's Riverfront Park for its fifth consecutive year, Oct. 9–10. Produced in partnership with SRE Entertainment, the two-day festival continues to grow beyond its country roots while delivering live music and entertainment.

This year's lineup reflects the festival's evolution, incorporating hip-hop and genre-blending acts alongside country mainstays. Rucker will be joined by Nelly, Gavin Adcock, Old Dominion, BigXthaPlug, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Austin Williams, Atlus, and Karley Scott Collins. Local and regional acts Gullah Collective, Mel Washington, Saluda Shoals, and AC Scar are also on the roster, as is Rucker's daughter, Dani Rucker.

"Riverfront Revival has always been about bringing great music and great people together in a place that means everything to me," Rucker said. "Getting to build this in Charleston year after year has been incredible, and this lineup shows how much it's grown while still staying true to what the festival is all about."

Beyond the music, the festival supports the Charleston community through philanthropic efforts. A portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Carolyn G. Rucker Nursing Scholarship at MUSC and Rock 'N Roll Rescue, which delivers equitable access to music education locally.